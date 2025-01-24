Click board™ 4-seater with the powerful on-board CODEGRIP programmer and debugger!



The new CLICKER 4 board is exclusively the first in the series of MIKROE starter boards with the advanced CODEGRIP programmer/debugger on board! Equipped with the popular STM32F302VCT6 MCU is a perfect solution to accelerate the prototyping, but it also can be implemented directly into a fully functional, custom design.

KEY FEATURES

32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M4 STM32F3 MCU operating at up to 72 MHz, 256 Kbytes Flash memory, Floating point unit (FPU), full set of DSP instructions and a memory protection unit (MPU)

USB Type-C connectors . six LEDs and push buttons, and a reset button

. six LEDs and push buttons, and a reset button On-board debugger and JTAG/SWD header for interfacing with external electronics

PRACTICAL POWER SUPPLY

Clicker 4 is equipped with five different power supply inputs, offering all the flexibility that development needs, and a reliable and safe battery charging circuit, which allows a single-cell Li-Po/Li-Ion battery to be charged.

HARDWARE DEBUGGING

To make your prototyping experience as convenient as possible, Clicker 4 is equipped with an on-board Debug Unit, the MIKROE's advanced CODEGRIP programmed/debugger, compliant with an on-board emulator standard called CMSIS-DAP. It allows you to fully use, test, and debug the target device right out of the box.



To learn more about CLICKER 4 for STM32F302VCT6 visit the product page.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



