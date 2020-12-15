CLICKER 4 for STM32 is a compact development board designed as a complete solution, you can use it to quickly build your own gadgets with unique functionalities.

PRACTICAL POWER SUPPLY

Clicker 4 is equipped with three different power supply inputs, offering all the flexibility that development needs, and a reliable and safe battery charging circuit, which allows a single-cell Li-Po/Li-Ion battery to be charged.

HARDWARE DEBUGGING

Combine powerful STM32F767BI microcontroller by STMicroelectronics, a fast-growing number of Click boards™ and possibilities are endless. Paired with a powerful CODEGRIP debugger, Clicker 4 is the ultimate solution for the development of any application you desire.

To learn more about CLICKER 4 for STM32 visit the product page.

