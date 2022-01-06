Click Shield for Pi PICO is here!

Click Shield for Pi PICO is the perfect way to expand your development board's functionalities compatible with Raspberry Pi PICO pinout. The Click Shield for Pi PICO provides two mikroBUS™ sockets to add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything, from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers.

The Click Shield for Pi PICO is compatible with Raspberry Pi PICO, a high-performance microcontroller module designed especially for physical computing. It is based on the fast, efficient, and low-cost dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ RP2040 microcontroller chip running at up to 133 MHz and sporting 264 KB of SRAM and 2 MB of Flash memory. Besides its large memory, the Pico has even more attractive features, including many GPIO pins and popular interface modules like ADC, SPI, I2C, UART, and PWM.

This development platform provides users with an effortless and common way to combine the Raspberry Pi PICO footprint compatible board with their favorite Click boards™ in their upcoming projects.



To learn more about Click Shield for Pi PICO visit the official product page.



