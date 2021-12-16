Click Shield for Pi 400 is the perfect way to expand your development board's functionalities compatible with Raspberry Pi 400 pinout. The Click Shield for Pi 400 provides two mikroBUS™ and one Shuttle socket to add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything, from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers.

The Click Shield for Pi 400 is compatible with Raspberry Pi 400, a complete personal computer built into a compact keyboard. It features a 1.8GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN, Bluetooth 5.0, full gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 and one 2.0 ports, and dual-monitor support via a pair of micro HDMI ports for up to 4K resolution. The Raspberry Pi 400 can also be powered via a USB-C port, enabling additional power to be provided to downstream peripherals when used with an appropriate PSU.

This development platform provides users with an effortless and common way to combine the Raspberry Pi 4 footprint compatible development board with their favorite Click boards™ in their upcoming projects.

For more information, visit the Click Shield for Pi 400 product page.



Your MIKROE