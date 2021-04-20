Click shield for Particle Gen 3 is the perfect way to expand the functionalities of your development board compatible with Particle's B series of cellular IoT modules. It provides two mikroBUS™ sockets to add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything, from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers.

The central part of this Shield’s design includes the M.2 (NGFF) SoM connector, two mikroBUS sockets, a connector for the LiPo battery, NFC antenna, RGB LED, RESET, and MODE buttons, with an additional power supply unit located on the bottom side of the board. It comes with an onboard USB type C connector and a battery connector for backup power supply, including enough power in case you want to switch modules in the future.

This development platform provides users with an effortless and common way to combine the Particle's B series of cellular IoT modules board with their favorite Click boards™ in their upcoming projects.

For more information, visit the Click shield for Particle Gen 3 product page.

Your Mikroe