Click Shield for Nucleo-64 is the perfect way to expand your development board's functionalities with STM32 Nucleo-64 pinout. The Click Shield for Nucleo-64 provides two mikroBUS™ sockets to add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything, from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers.

The Click Shield for Nucleo-64 is compatible with the STM32 Nucleo-64 boards, providing an affordable and flexible way for users to try out new concepts and build prototypes with the STM32 microcontrollers from various combinations of performance, power consumption, and features. The STM32 Nucleo boards do not require any separate probe as they integrate the ST-LINK/V2-1 debugger and programmer alongside the comprehensive free software libraries and examples available with the STM32Cube MCU Packages, as well as direct access to the Arm® Mbed™ online resources.

ABOUT Click boards™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

About MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.



