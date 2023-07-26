Click Shield for Nucleo-144 is the perfect way to expand your development board's functionalities with STM32 Nucleo-144 pinout. The Click Shield for Nucleo-144 provides four mikroBUS™ sockets, with one in the form of a Shuttle connector, to add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything, from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers.

The Click Shield for Nucleo-144 is compatible with the STM32 Nucleo-144 boards, providing an affordable and flexible way for users to try out new concepts and build prototypes with the STM32 microcontrollers from various combinations of performance, power consumption, and features. The STM32 Nucleo boards do not require any separate probe as they integrate the ST-LINK debugger and programmer alongside the comprehensive free software libraries and examples available with the STM32Cube MCU Packages, as well as direct access to the Arm® Mbed™ online resources.

For more information about Click Shield for Nucleo-144, please visit the product page.

ABOUT Click shields

Click shields are adapters that bring Click board™ connectivity to today's most popular development platforms like the Arduino, Raspberry Pi, STM32 Nucleo, and others. They usually carry one or more mikroBUS™ sockets, while sometimes they have some additional connection pins, but they are always made to conform to the form factor of their target board. For more information and an overview of the available Click Shields, visit our shop and see the diversity of our offers.

