Transform your prototyping experience with the combination of the FRDM-MCXN947 and over 1600 Click boards™

Click Shield for FRDM-MCXN947 is a versatile expansion board designed to enhance the capabilities of the FRDM-MCXN947 development board. By providing multiple connection points for Click boards™, it allows for rapid prototyping and development of complex electronic systems.

KEY FEATURES:

3 mikroBUS™ sockets: Allows you to use the biggest add-on board collection in the world - Click boards™. This product line of 1600+ application specific boards is based on mikroBUS™ standard, and has 11 categories you can choose from: Audio&Voice, Clock&Timing, Display&LED, HMI, Interface, Mixed Signal, Motor Control, Power Management, Sensors, Storage and Wireless Connectivity.

APPLICATIONS:

Develop smart home, industrial automation, or wearable IoT devices by combining sensors, actuators, and wireless connectivity

from various sensors using the Click Shield's expansion capabilities Implement precise motor control applications leveraging the FRDM-MCXN947's processing power and the Click Shield's connectivity options

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.