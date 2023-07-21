Enhance your development board's capabilities effortlessly with the remarkable Click Shield for Arduino UNO. Explicitly designed to complement the Arduino UNO pinout, our Click Shield empowers you to unlock a world of expanded functionalities. The Arduino Uno, a microcontroller board based on the ATmega328P, provides an affordable and flexible way for users to try out new concepts and build prototypes with the ATmega328P microcontroller from various combinations of performance, power consumption, and features.

Equipped with two versatile mikroBUS™ sockets, this shield serves as the gateway to our vast collection of Click boards™. Immerse yourself in a treasure trove of possibilities as we provide an extensive range, including sensors, WiFi transceivers, motor control modules, audio amplifiers, and more. From essential components to specialized tools, we have everything you need to fuel your creative endeavors. Unleash the full potential of your projects with the Click Shield for Arduino UNO, where innovation knows no bounds.

For more information about Click Shield for Arduino UNO, please visit the product page.

ABOUT Click shields

Click shields are adapters that bring Click board™ connectivity to today's most popular development platforms like the Arduino, Raspberry Pi, STM32 Nucleo, and others. They usually carry one or more mikroBUS™ sockets, while sometimes they have some additional connection pins, but they are always made to conform to the form factor of their target board. For more information and an overview of the available Click Shields, visit our shop and see the diversity of our offers.

About MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.



Your MIKROE