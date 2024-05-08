Expand the potential of Arduino Portenta boards with a Click shield, and easily integrate 1600+ Click boards™

Click shield for Arduino Portenta is your one-stop solution for supercharging your development board's capabilities. Designed specifically for Arduino Portenta boards, this shield provides users with a solution to combine them with 1600+ Click boards™ in their upcoming projects.

KEY FEATURES:

2 mikroBUS™ sockets: Allows you to use the biggest add-on board collection in the world - Click boards™. This product line of 1600+ application specific boards is based on mikroBUS™ standard, and has 11 categories you can choose from: Audio&Voice, Clock&Timing, Display&LED, HMI, Interface, Mixed Signal, Motor Control, Power Management, Sensors, Storage and Wireless Connectivity.

Allows you to use the biggest add-on board collection in the world - Click boards™. This product line of is based on mikroBUS™ standard, and has you can choose from: Audio&Voice, Clock&Timing, Display&LED, HMI, Interface, Mixed Signal, Motor Control, Power Management, Sensors, Storage and Wireless Connectivity. Faster prototyping and development: Eliminates the need for intricate wiring and circuit setups, saving you valuable time.

Eliminates the need for intricate wiring and circuit setups, saving you valuable time. Industrial-grade performance: Combine these boards to create a powerful solution for demanding applications.

Combine these boards to create a powerful solution for demanding applications. Ethernet connectivity: For robust network connections.

For robust network connections. Camera connector: For developing machine vision applications.

For developing machine vision applications. MicroSD card support For convenient data storage and project management.

For convenient data storage and project management. Additional control and functionality: Power button for easy activation, a boot mode switch to configure the Portenta's boot behavior, the JTAG connector for debugging purposes, and I2S pins for high-quality audio processing and streaming, perfect for multimedia projects.



APPLICATIONS:

Bridge the gap between Portenta and industrial sensors , enabling real-time data acquisition and control for factory tasks like machine health monitoring, predictive maintenance, and environmental regulation.

enabling real-time data acquisition and control for factory tasks like machine health monitoring, predictive maintenance, and environmental regulation. Open door for rapid development of internet-connected devices .

for . Create intelligent systems for tasks like image recognition, gesture control, or anomaly detection directly on your Portenta board.

for tasks like image recognition, gesture control, or anomaly detection directly on your Portenta board. Develop interactive voice-controlled systems, custom sound effects generators, or even audio data loggers.



For more information about Click shield for Arduino Portenta visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.