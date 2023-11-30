Click Shield for Arduino Mega is the perfect way to expand your development board's functionalities with Arduino Mega pinout. The Click Shield for Arduino Mega provides four mikroBUS™ sockets, with two in the form of a Shuttle connector, to add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything, from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers.

The Click Shield for Arduino Mega is compatible with the Arduino Mega board, providing an affordable and flexible way for users to try out new concepts and build prototypes with the Mega2560 microcontroller. The Arduino Mega board does not require any separate probe as it integrates a USB serial processor ATmega16U2, which acts as an interface between the USB input signals and the main processor. For this purpose, the ATmega16U2 is loaded with the DFU bootloader. The Arduino Mega also integrates the comprehensive free software libraries and examples available with the Arduino IDE Library packages, as well as on GitHub and other online resources.

For more information about Click Shield for Arduino Mega, please visit the product page.

ABOUT Click Shields

Click shields are adapters that bring Click board™ connectivity to today's most popular development platforms like the Arduino, Raspberry Pi, STM32 Nucleo, and others. They usually carry one or more mikroBUS™ sockets, while sometimes they have some additional connection pins, but they are always made to conform to the form factor of their target board. For more information and an overview of the available Click Shields, visit our shop and see the diversity of our offers.

About MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.



Your MIKROE