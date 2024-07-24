Unlock the full potential of your Arduino DUE board with a Click shield integrating over 1600 Click boards™ for expanded functionality

Click shield for Arduino DUE is your one-stop solution for supercharging your development board's capabilities. Designed specifically for Arduino DUE board, this shield provides users with a solution to combine them with 1600+ Click boards™ in their upcoming projects.

KEY FEATURES:

2 mikroBUS™ sockets: Allows you to use the biggest add-on board collection in the world - Click boards™. This product line of 1600+ application specific boards is based on mikroBUS™ standard, and has 11 categories you can choose from: Audio&Voice, Clock&Timing, Display&LED, HMI, Interface, Mixed Signal, Motor Control, Power Management, Sensors, Storage and Wireless Connectivity.

Allows you to use the biggest add-on board collection in the world - Click boards™. This product line of is based on mikroBUS™ standard, and has you can choose from: Audio&Voice, Clock&Timing, Display&LED, HMI, Interface, Mixed Signal, Motor Control, Power Management, Sensors, Storage and Wireless Connectivity. High-performance microcontroller integration: Designed for the Arduino DUE, which features the Atmel SAM3X8E ARM Cortex-M3 CPU, operating at 84MHz with 96KB of SRAM for handling demanding applications

Designed for the Arduino DUE, which features the Atmel SAM3X8E ARM Cortex-M3 CPU, operating at 84MHz with 96KB of SRAM for handling demanding applications User-friendly input and output: Includes eight input switches and eight LEDs (D27 to D34) for visual outputs

Includes eight input switches and eight LEDs (D27 to D34) for visual outputs High-precision voltage reference: Features the MCP1501 from Microchip, a high-precision buffered voltage reference, with the option to select external references via the EXT REF jumper

Features the MCP1501 from Microchip, a high-precision buffered voltage reference, with the option to select external references via the EXT REF jumper CAN interface capability: MB1 COMM SEL switch allows the UART RX and TX pins of the mikroBUS™ 1 socket to be used as CAN interface pins

MB1 COMM SEL switch allows the UART RX and TX pins of the mikroBUS™ 1 socket to be used as CAN interface pins Selectable logic levels: Offers switches for selecting the logic levels of analog signals and the logic voltage levels of mikroBUS™ sockets, accommodating both 3.3V and 5V logic voltage levels

Offers switches for selecting the logic levels of analog signals and the logic voltage levels of mikroBUS™ sockets, accommodating both 3.3V and 5V logic voltage levels Bidirectional level-shifting voltage translators: Uses TXS0108E translators to support Click boards™ operating at different logic voltage levels



APPLICATIONS:

Allows integration of various Click boards™, making it ideal for developing embedded systems with enhanced functionalities like communication, sensing, and control

with enhanced functionalities like communication, sensing, and control Enhance your robotics projects with the Click Shield for Arduino DUE by easily adding components such as motor control, sensors, and wireless communication modules through its mikroBUS™ sockets

projects with the Click Shield for Arduino DUE by easily adding components such as motor control, sensors, and wireless communication modules through its mikroBUS™ sockets Simplify DIY electronics projects by enabling the effortless connection of diverse Click boards™, expanding the range of possible applications and functionalities

projects by enabling the effortless connection of diverse Click boards™, expanding the range of possible applications and functionalities Accelerate your prototyping process with the Click Shield for Arduino DUE to test and validate various functionalities and concepts



For more information about Click shield for Arduino DUE visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.