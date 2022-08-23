CLICK MAN - T-Shirt Male M

New products at snapping speed, snap your fingers and a new Click board™ is in our shop.

A new addition to our FANware collection. We present to you the CLICK MAN T-Shirt! We released almost 1300 Click board™ and still counting. This high score deserves to be remembered on a T-shirt. With a unique design, this T-shirt is simple in color and suitable for any occasion. MIKROE logo is on the left sleeve and embroidery is on the shirt's bottom.

Join us in our never-ending game, and be classy while tinkering with one of your favorite time-saving development tools - Click Board™.

Stay tuned, new designs are coming soon.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE