Click Logger designed for data logging and real-time monitoring of mikroBUS™ Click boards

Capture, store, and monitor mikroBUS™ data in real-time, simplifying debugging and data analysis for your Click board projects

Click Logger is a specialized development tool designed for data logging and real-time monitoring of mikroBUS™ Click boards. It integrates a UART Logger for microSD card data capture via an ATmega328P, and a mikroBUS™ to USB adapter for serial communication using the FT4232H chip.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual functionality: Combines USB to serial conversion and data logging into a single tool

mikroBUS™ to USB adapter: Enables serial-to-USB conversion via the FT4232H chip

UART logger: Captures and stores data from the mikroBUS™ TX line onto a microSD card using an ATmega328P microcontroller

Power monitor: Provides real-time voltage, current, and power measurements for comprehensive analysis

Li-Po battery charger: Includes a built-in Li-Po battery charger for portable use

Multiple GPIO control options: Offers enhanced module management through various GPIO controls

APPLICATIONS:



Enable real-time observation of data transmitted over UART

Achieve easy and efficient logging of data onto a microSD card

Aid in testing and debugging mikroBUS™-compatible hardware

Achieve portable data logging in field applications

Provide a versatile tool for development and testing in a lab environment



For more information about Click Logger visit the official product page.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



