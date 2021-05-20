Click boards™ UPDATE!

The Internet of Things is the network of physical objects, devices and other items which are embedded with electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity, which enables these objects to collect and exchange data. Allowing objects to be sensed and controlled remotely across existing network infrastructures creates opportunities for more-direct integration. This link between the physical world and computer-based world results in improved efficiency, accuracy and economic benefits.

Long Range Wide Area Network ( LoRaWAN ) is a low power wireless networking protocol designed for low-cost, secure two-way communication with the Internet of Things. Key requirements of Internet of Things such as secure bi-directional communication, mobility, and localization services are achieved by LoRaWAN. This standard also provides seamless interoperability among smart "Things" without the need of complex local installations and gives back the freedom to the user, developer, businesses.

LoRaWAN network architecture is typically constructed in a star-of-stars topology in which gateways is a transparent bridge relaying messages between end-devices and a central network server in the backend. Gateways are connected to the network server via standard IP connections while end-devices use single-hop wireless communication to one or many gateways.

We updated 6 Sub-1 GHz Click boards™ from our collection.

Do you want to dive into the world of IoT? Do you need a reliable source of wireless communication? How about communication over a long distance? That all sounds amazing, but is there such a solution?

The answer is yes, just take a look at our well know Sub-1 GHz Click boards™ that enable you to create your own LoRa® compatible devices. New updated boards are coming with new names, designs, and prices! Feel free to check them out on their official pages:

Note: The LoRa and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.





Your Mikroe