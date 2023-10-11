Click Boards Stand - 35 units

Click board Stand, measuring 220x266mm, is a meticulously crafted PCB board designed to house up to 35 Click boards™. Its high-quality PCB material ensures both durability and an attractive appearance in a sleek white design. An array of 35 mikroBUS™ sockets (5 rows per 7 sockets) offers effortless compatibility for various Click board™ functionalities, ideal for electronics enthusiasts and professionals. Discover the Click board Stand – a versatile and user-friendly solution for storing and exploring the world of Click boards™.

For more information about Click board Stand visit the official product page.

