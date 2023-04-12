Click Board™ Fridge Magnet is a super handy magnetic holder for your favorite peripheral add-on Click boards™. It features the widely recognized mikroBUS™ socket 16pin header on a small 3x3cm PCB.

It can be used as a design element by all electronic lovers to have their own copy of the mikroBUS™ socket to enrich the appearance of their refrigerators, organize your office and Click board storage, but also to hold notes or other small objects on various magnetic surfaces.

For more information about Click Board™ Fridge Magnet visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

