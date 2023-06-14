Chip Heat Sink (10 pcs)

Aluminum Chip Heat Sink is a high-quality cooling solution designed for small heat sink IC chips. A cooling block size of 6.5x6.5x3.5mm provides efficient heat dissipation for various components such as ICs, diodes, electronics, RAM, and more. This package includes 10pcs of heat sinks, making it ideal for multiple applications. Its ultra-thin size and strong adhesive backing ensure easy installation on any platform. The heat sink is widely used due to its effectiveness in dissipating heat and its versatility in various electronic devices. To ensure proper use, removing the sticker on the back before application is recommended. Overall, this aluminum chip heat sink offers a compact and efficient solution for heat dissipation in a wide range of electronic applications.

