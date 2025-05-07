Charger 28 Click for single-cell Li-Ion and Li-Polymer battery charging

Experience safe and fast charging for your single-cell Li-Ion/Polymer batteries using the BQ25638

Charger 28 Click is a compact add-on board designed for safe, fast, and efficient charging of single-cell Li-Ion and Li-Polymer batteries. It features the BQ25638, a 5A switch-mode battery charger from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



5A Switch-Mode Charging: Enables fast and efficient battery charging

Enables fast and efficient battery charging NVDC Power Path Management: Optimizes system power and battery charging

Optimizes system power and battery charging USB Type-C Input Support: Compatible with modern USB-C power sources

Compatible with modern USB-C power sources Battery Connector with Thermistor Support: Allows for temperature-based charging safety

Allows for temperature-based charging safety Comprehensive Safety Protections: Includes thermal regulation, overvoltage, and overcurrent protection

Includes thermal regulation, overvoltage, and overcurrent protection OTG Functionality: Supports reverse boost operation for powering external devices

APPLICATIONS:



Provides reliable charging for wireless gaming mice, keyboards, and headsets

mice, keyboards, and headsets Charges batteries in portable computer peripherals

Suitable for charging batteries in a wide range of portable devices

Can be used as a power supply for low-power devices

Provides a controlled charging solution for backup power applications

Any application requiring efficient and safe charging of single-cell Li-Ion or Li-Polymer batteries with system power management

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!



For more information about Charger 28 Click visit the official product page.



