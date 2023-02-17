Charger 23 Click is a compact add-on board providing a single-cell battery charging solution. This board features the ISL78693, a single-cell Li-ion or Li-polymer battery charger from Renesas. The ISL78693 can operate with an input voltage as low as 2.6V and works as a linear charger with the battery charged in a Constant Current/Constant Voltage (CC/CV) profile. The charge current is selectable with an external resistor between 250 and 500mA. Additional features include the preconditioning of an over-discharged battery, an NTC thermistor interface for charging the battery in a safe temperature range, automatic recharge, and more.

This Click board™ is suitable as a Li-Ion/Polymer battery charger for portable devices and accessories, power tools, and more.

For more information, visit the Charger 23 Click product page.

