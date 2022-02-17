Charger 18 Click is a compact add-on board representing a single-cell battery charger. This board features the LTC3553, a micropower, highly integrated power management, and battery charger for single-cell Li-Ion/Polymer battery applications from Analog Devices. Designed specifically for USB applications, it also includes a PowerPath manager with automatic load prioritization and input current limit, a battery charger, and numerous internal protection features. It also indicates a battery charge state, and it comes with a synchronous 200mA buck regulator and a 150mA low dropout linear regulator (LDO).

This Click board™ is suitable as a Li-Ion/Polymer battery charger for portable devices and accessories, power tools, and more.

