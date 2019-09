Charger 13 Click is a single lithium-ion (Li+) cell battery charger.

This click can be used for Low-Cost Li-Ion battery chargers, or Power Tools, toys, backup energy storage solutions, etc. Charger 13 click is based on the RT9532GQW battery charger IC, which has some extra features enabling charging without too much hassle.

For more information about the Charger 13 click, please visit the product page.

