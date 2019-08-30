Charger 11 click is a perfect choice for the development of LiFePO4 battery charging applications.

It offers two screw terminal connections and LED indicators for fast and easy prototyping. Charger 11 click is designed for a safe and efficient charging of one LiFePO4 battery and it has a charging current control IC over SPI interface. This feature ensures perfect and efficient charging. This click also has a very precise battery voltage monitoring.

For more information about the Charger 11 click, please visit our webpage.

