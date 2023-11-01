Champion T-Shirt is here!

Are you a true champion of Click boards™? MIKROE proudly presents the Champion t-shirt! Crafted in a rich and vibrant blue color, this 100% cotton T-shirt is designed for those who share our passion for innovation and the power of Click boards™.

Adorned with a special front print, this t-shirt pays tribute to the remarkable milestone of 1500 Click boards™. It's not just a piece of clothing; it's a statement of your dedication to the world of electronics and innovation.

Get your CHAMPION T-shirt and feel like you're part of our team.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE