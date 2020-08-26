Celebrating partnership with Analog Devices

We have exciting news and a very important announcement to make!

As you already know Mikroe is one of the leaders in the embedded tools development field. We invest a huge amount of effort in creating and manufacturing our products so that we can offer our clients the greatest and most valuable resource - TIME.

Mikroe's main idea that is most clearly built-in and integrated into our whole Click boards™ line, the biggest add on board line currently existing, is that time is priceless and should have been used in improving, creating and evolving, all in order to create more of it.

When our partners from Analog Devices asked us if we could work together to make using the latest technology as easy as playing with those colored building bricks from our childhood, we knew exactly what they meant! What if evaluating tech solutions could be that easy - just a click away?

Join us in celebrating our expanding relationship with Analog Devices and jump in on this ride. We are sure that it will last long and that on the way we will both “save time” and stay “ahead of what’s possible”!

Currently, we have close to 50 Click boards™ featuring Analog Devices parts and the same amount in the pipeline. To stay updated on our progress, click on this link.

Your Mikroe