Celebrating 21 Years Together

On Monday, the 12th of December, we celebrated our 21st birthday! Like every year, our birthday started with a presentation where we did the overview of the previous year. One of the main characteristics of our company is honesty and transparency. During the presentation, employees could learn more about every department and what they have worked on in the previous year.

Then our CEO, Mr. Nebojsa Matic, took a stand and talked about our plans for 2023.







We pride ourselves in having 45% SENIOR colleagues in the company. Among them are 14 employees celebrating 5, 10, and 15 years in MIKROE this year.

5 years with us - Strahinja Jacimovic, Stevan Knezevic, Nenad Klajic, Petar Curlic and Marko Lukic

10 years with us - Dragisa Krasic, Una Pantelic, Branka Krneta, Dejan Starcevic and Stefan Jovanovic

15 years with us - Marko Zivanovic, Aleksandar Ilic, Vesna Dragicevic and Filip Jankovic

It has become a tradition to award individuals who stood out last year by giving them Certificates of Achievement. The 2022 winners are:

Stefan Filipović - One Man Band Award

Aleksandar Radević - Crushing It Award

Stefan Maletin - Got Your Back Award

We did a complete makeover to our hallway, and we must say that the atmosphere was phenomenal. We had a bartender, cocktails, live music, and the food was terrific! Everyone had a great time so we can say that this event was a complete success.





For many more years to come,

Your MIKROE