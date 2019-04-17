Celebrate this Easter with a splash of colors!

Easter holidays are here, and we are all in a holiday mood. A short break from work and a chance to be with our loved ones. This is why we have decided to give our small contribution to your celebration.

Like every year, we have prepared a special Easter offer for you!

Special Easter offer — 15% OFF all mikromedia boards.

Offer lasts from this Wednesday at 1:00 PM CET until Tuesday, April 23, 5:00 PM CET.

Products on offer

Mikromedia

Mikromedia can be used as a powerful programmable dashboard for both hobby projects, but also for the entire systems. Powered by microcontroller unit, it gives you true power to build GUI-centric embedded applications.

Develop a prototype and enjoy more in your hobby projects with your brand new mikromedia.

Don’t miss the offer.

Happy Easter!

Your Mikroe