Capacitive touch sensor with XY cross shaped electrodes

CAP Slider 2 click is capacitive touch sensor with 8 LEDs onboard, which can sense touch even through plastic, wood or other dielectric materials. Therefore, this Click board™ comes with overlay, made of plexiglass.

Its touch sensitive button opens possibilities for various kinds of human-machine interface, it looks good and modern, especially if 8 LEDs array that CAP Slider 2 click has onboard is taken into account.

CAP Slicer 2 click can be used among many applications - for touch activated lighting controls, process control, touch activated control panels, toys and any other applications that need a switch or a joystick.

Unlike the mechanical button, the capacitive touch button lasts much longer, it is not prone to damage and wear over time and it is very reliable.

