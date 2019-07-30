Capacitive round shaped touch sensor

CAP Wheel 2 click is a capacitive touch sensor with integrated round shaped electrodes, ideal for controlling various devices and many applications: for touch activated lighting controls, process control, touch activated control panels, toys and any other applications that need a switch or an encoder.

CAP Wheel 2 click can sense touch even through plastic, wood, or other dielectric materials, which can be used to protect the surface of the PCB and the sensor pad trace itself. Therefore, it comes with overlay, made of plexiglass.

Unlike the mechanical button, the capacitive touch button lasts much longer and not prone to damage and wear over time. It is very reliable. Cap Wheel 2 click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development.

