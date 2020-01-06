An easy and useful project tutorial on how to make a capacitance meter from scratch lies ahead.

The project we are talking about was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used one of our Click boards™ which is essential for making this work – the C Meter click, which is ideally used as a capacitance measurement tool and it has plates and sockets for placing capacitors. This project also utilizes our Arduino Uno Click Shield, an extension for the Arduino Uno.

This example can be used to display only the capacitance as it does not measure other parameters such as leakage and inductance. Please check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the C Meter click, please visit its product page, and if you want to know more about the Arduino Uno Click Shield, please visit its product page.

