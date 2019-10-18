Cap Touch 5 click is a capacitive touch sensing Click board™ which features the CY8CMBR3106S-LQXI CapSense® Express™ controller which enables advanced, yet easy-to-implement, capacitive touch sensing user interface solutions. It supports up to 16 capacitive sensing inputs, eliminates time-consuming firmware development.

This controller is ideal for implementing capacitive buttons, sliders, and proximity sensing solutions with minimal development-cycle times.

For more information about the Cap Touch 5 click, please visit the product page.

