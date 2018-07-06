Cap Touch 2 click - capacitive touch sensing

Do you need an click board with capacitive buttons? We have a very elegant solution for you.

Cap Touch 2 click is a capacitive touch sensing device, with the advanced touch/proximity sensor IC, based on the proprietary RightSense® technology from Microchip.

Cap Touch 2 click has six touch sensitive channels and six independent LED drivers with several operating modes, including touch sensor linking, as well as the pulsing and breathing effects. It also supports Multiple Touch Pattern Detection (MTPD), and press-and-hold function. Capacitive touch sensor inputs are protected from false detections, which can be caused by the low noise and RF interferences, providing a very reliable touch sensing functionality.



