CAN-LIN SBC Click designed for high-speed communication over both Controller Area Network (CAN) and Local Interconnect Network (LIN) interfaces

Integrate CAN and LIN dual-interface support - one of each - with advanced power management for automotive and industrial systems using the ATA6586

CAN-LIN SBC Click is a compact add-on board that provides high-speed communication over both Controller Area Network (CAN) and Local Interconnect Network (LIN) interfaces. It is based on the ATA6586, a System Basis Chip (SBC) from Microchip.

KEY FEATURES:



Dual Interface Support: Integrates a high-speed CAN transceiver and a LIN transceiver for connectivity between different subsystems

CAN FD Capability: The CAN transceiver is compliant with ISO 11898-2:2016 and supports up to 5Mbit/s (CAN FD) for high-speed data transfer

LIN Compliance: The LIN transceiver is compliant with LIN 2.2A, ISO 17987-4, and SAEJ2602-2 standards

Advanced Power Management: Supports Partial Networking and low-power operation with both local and remote wake-up capabilities

Robustness and Protection: Includes features like bus biasing, built-in diagnostic and protection features, and robust EMC/ESD performance for reliable operation in harsh environments

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for use in automotive body control modules and other subsystems requiring both CAN and LIN communication

Suitable for industrial automation and control systems that need robust, dual-protocol communication

Any embedded system that requires simultaneous CAN and LIN communication with advanced power management and fault protection

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!



For more information about CAN-LIN SBC Click visit the official product page.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



