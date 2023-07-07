CAN Isolator 2 Click is a compact add-on board that provides isolated CAN communication. This board features the ISO1042, an isolated CAN transceiver from Texas Instruments. This galvanically-isolated CAN transceiver meets the ISO11898-2 specifications and offers a +/-70V DC bus fault protection, along with the +/-30V of common mode voltage range. The transceiver supports two CAN modes, with speeds of up to 1Mbps in Classic CAN and flexible data rate (FD) CAN, which allows much faster transfer of payload compared to the classic CAN with up to 5Mbps.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of solar inverters, AC and servo drives, industrial field networks, PLC and DCS communication modules, battery charging and management, and more.

For more information about CAN Isolator 2 Click, visit the official product page.

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

