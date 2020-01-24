The CAN FD Click is a transceiver designed for HS CAN networks up to 5 Mbit/s in automotive and industrial applications.

As an interface between the physical bus layer and the CAN protocol controller, this Click board™ uses the TLE9252V, a high-speed CAN FD transceiver from Infineon. It drives the signals to the bus and protects the microcontroller against interferences generated within the network. The CAN FD Click is ideal for infotainment applications, cluster modules, radar applications and HVAC.

