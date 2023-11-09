CAN FD 7 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a CAN transceiver that supports both CAN and CAN FD protocols. This board features the TCAN1462, an automotive fault-protected CAN FD transceiver from Texas Instruments. It is a high-speed Controller Area Network (CAN) transceiver that meets the ISO 11898-2:2016 high-speed CAN specification and the CiA 601-4 signal improvement capability (SIC) specification. The CAN FD (flexible data rate) with SIC feature allows the applications to operate at 2Mbps, 5Mbps, or much higher in large networks with multiple unterminated stubs.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of automotive gateways, advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS), body electronics and lighting, hybrid, electric and powertrain systems, and more.

For more information about CAN FD 7 Click, visit the official product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE