CAN FD 5 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-speed CAN transceiver that supports both CAN and CAN FD protocol types. This board features the UJA1162A, a ‘self-supplied’ high-speed CAN transceiver integrating an ISO 11898-2:2016 and SAE J2284-1 to SAE J2284-5 compliant CAN transceiver with Sleep Mode from NXP Semiconductors. It supports many additional features like an under-voltage detection, mode control via a single GPIO pin, remote and local wake-up capability, overtemperature shutdown, and a very low quiescent current in Sleep mode.

This Click board™ is suitable for HS CAN networks in automotive applications and networks in industrial applications, in electric power steering (EPS), HVAC climate control, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and many more.

For more information about CAN FD 5 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe