The CAN FD 4 Click is a Click board™ that features the NCV7344D10R2G, a Controller Area Network (CAN) transceiver, from ON Semiconductor. This Click board™ provides differential transmit capability to the bus and differential receive capability to the CAN controller. The CAN FD 4 Click can be used for various applications such as automotive and industrial networks.

The Click board™ guarantees additional timing parameters to ensure robust communication at data rates beyond 1 Mbps to cope with CAN flexible data rate requirements (CAN FD). These features make the CAN FD 4 click a good choice for all types of high speed - controller area network (HS−CAN) networks.

For more information about the CAN FD4 Click, please visit the product page.

