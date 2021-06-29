CAN Bus Click is a compact add-on board that provides a link between the CAN protocol controller and the physical wires of the bus lines in a control area network (CAN). This board features the MAX13054, an industry-standard, high-speed CAN transceiver with extended ±80V fault protection from Maxim Integrated. The CAN transceiver has an input common-mode range greater than ±12V with data rates up to 1Mbps, exceeding the ISO11898 specification of -2V to +7V, and feature ±8kV ESD protection. It also comes with a Standby feature that shuts off the transmitter and switches the receiver to a low-current/low-speed state.

This Click board™ is suitable for harsh industrial environments and industrial network applications where overvoltage protection is required.

For more information, visit the CAN Bus Click product page.

