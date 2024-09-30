Calypso Click featuring WIRL-WIFS IEEE 802.11 b/g/n standard Calypso WLAN module

Provide reliable and secure wireless connectivity for your embedded applications with Calypso (2610011025000)

Calypso Click is a compact add-on board designed for seamless wireless connectivity in embedded applications. Powered by the WIRL-WIFS Calypso WLAN (2610011025000) module from Würth Elektronik, it offers advanced features and robust security.

KEY FEATURES:

Wireless connectivity: Enables communication over a wireless network using the IEEE 802.11 b/g/n standard

Integrated TCP/IP stack: Offers a complete network protocol stack for seamless internet connectivity

Smart antenna configuration: Optimizes antenna performance for reliable wireless communication

IPv4/IPv6 support: Supports both IPv4 and IPv6 internet protocols for compatibility with different networks

Secure connectivity: Includes security features like secure boot, OTA updates, and multiple secure sockets for data protection

Power management: Features backup power from a coin battery for standalone operation, ensuring continuous connectivity even during power outages

APPLICATIONS:



Connect IoT devices to the internet for remote monitoring and control

Enable wireless communication between industrial machines and systems

Provide wireless connectivity for smart home devices and systems

Ideal for cloud-connected systems requiring long-term low-power battery operation

