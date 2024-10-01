Buzzer Click featuring a piezoelectric buzzer transducer in a Click Snap form factor

Simple and effective way to add audible alerts or feedback to your projects with CPT-7502-65-SMT-TR

Buzzer Click is a compact add-on board designed for generating sound signals in various electronic applications. Powered by the CPT-7502-65-SMT-TR piezoelectric buzzer transducer from Same Sky, it offers efficient sound output and a compact footprint.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Loud sound output: Produces a sound pressure level of 65dB, ensuring clear and audible alerts

PWM control: Consumes only 1mA of current, making it suitable for battery-powered devices

Low power consumption: Consumes only 1mA of current, making it suitable for battery-powered devices

APPLICATIONS:



Provide audible alerts for security systems, fire alarms, or other safety devices

Generate sound signals for notifications or reminders in various devices

Confirm user actions or provides feedback on system status

Add sound alerts to devices like calculators, watches, or other portable devices

