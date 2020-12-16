Buzz 3 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a sounder driver that produces higher volume with a lower current. This board features the PAM8904, a piezo-sounder driver with an integrated Multi-Mode charge pump boost converter from Diodes Incorporated. With its wide input signal range of 20Hz to 300kHz, the PAM8904 can drive a sounder load of up to 15nF, providing a 9V output. It enables the selection of three different piezo sound pressure levels, keeps current consumption low, and extends battery life by employing built-in automatic shutdown and wake-up functions.

This Click board™ is suitable for a variety of battery-powered applications, including medical systems, alarm clocks, home appliances, and security devices.

