Buy new toys for your Home Lab with 20% DISCOUNT!

These are unusual and challenging times, but together we will not only get through this but continue to grow.

We are all slowly beginning to wrap our minds about the fact that we are going to see the beach only in pictures. And that's fine. All of us will be in our Home Labs programming and dreaming about vacation, swimming in the warm sea, having cocktails in the evening, and relaxing.

Until then, we can buy new toys for our Home Lab and make the best of this strange summer.

Every year we have a traditional summer offer for you, and we didn't want to skip it this year either! So we decided to give you a 20% discount on more than 1600 products in our shop! Be sure to visit our webshop during this 7-day offer and do not miss out on this great deal!

The offer starts on Tuesday, June 23rd at 9 AM CET and ends on Tuesday, June 30th at 9 AM CET.

Happy Programming!

Your Mikroe