Button Power click is an integrated capacitive touch sensor display in the form of a button.

This, very interesting product, utilizes advanced capacitive touch sensing technology and the CTHS15CIC05ONOFF sensor which can successfully replace the traditional mechanical button, allowing very simplified yet reliable user interfaces to be developed.

Because the touch sensor is placed in a robust housing, it is able to sense touch even when the hands are wet or when certain types of gloves are used. Given its sensing technology it represents an ideal solution for the development of interfaces for public gaming consoles, media players and similar applications that can benefit from using a durable touch sensor in an attractive enclosure.

For more information about our Button Power click, please visit our product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe