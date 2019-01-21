Button PLAY click – capacitive touch sensor

Interactive gadgets are always great, but how many can you fit onto a Click board?

The Button PLAY click is a very interesting interactive gadget and it’s made it to this click board in the form of a button.

By utilizing an advanced capacitive touch sensing technology, the CTHS15CIC05ARROW sensor can successfully replace the traditional mechanical button, allowing very simplified yet reliable user interfaces to be developed.

Besides the touch detection, this sensor also features a green arrow icon with backlight, and an advanced integrated touch sensor IC placed in a robust housing able to sense the touch even when the hands are wet or when certain types of gloves are used.

The Button PLAY click represents an ideal solution for the development of interfaces for public gaming consoles and slot machines, media players, interfaces for various home appliances and other consumer equipment, and similar applications that can benefit from using a durable touch sensor in an attractive enclosure.

