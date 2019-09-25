Button Alarm Click is an integrated capacitive touch sensor display in the form of a button. By utilizing an advanced capacitive touch sensing technology, the CTHS15CIC05ALARM sensor can successfully replace the traditional mechanical button.

This advanced integrated touch sensor IC is placed in a robust and visually appealing housing and it can be operated even with wet hands or while using certain types of gloves.

For more information about the Button Alarm click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe