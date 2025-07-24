Button 4 Click designed to provide controlled and reliable manual system resets

Ensure controlled and reliable manual system resets in your embedded applications with the TPS3422 preventing accidental interruptions

Button 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide controlled and reliable manual system resets in embedded applications. It is based on the TPS3422 push-button reset controller from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Programmable Reset Delay: Differentiates between short presses and intentional resets, preventing accidental resets

Differentiates between short presses and intentional resets, preventing accidental resets Ultra-Low Power Consumption: Optimized for energy-efficient operation

Optimized for energy-efficient operation Configurable Reset Delay: Offers selectable reset delays of 0 or 7.5 seconds via an onboard switch

Offers selectable reset delays of 0 or 7.5 seconds via an onboard switch Reliable Reset Functionality: Ensures a clean and controlled system reset

APPLICATIONS:



Provides a reliable reset button for gaming devices

devices Offers controlled reset functionality for handheld devices

devices Ensures a safe reset option for GPS and navigation units

units Provides a controlled reset mechanism for medical equipment

equipment Offers a reliable reset for electronic toys and games

and games Any embedded system requiring a controlled and reliable manual reset function

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Button 4 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



