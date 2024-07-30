Button 2 Click featuring simple and efficient tactile input detection

Ensure precise control and confirmation of actions within industrial settings with TL3215AF160BQ

Button 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for simple and efficient tactile switch integration. This board features the high-reliability TL3215AF160BQ, a tactile switch from E-Switch's TL3215 series, offering exceptional performance with a 2mm actuator travel, 160gf actuation force, and a lifespan of 1 million cycles.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Switch with 2mm actuator: Offers a comfortable and precise pressing experience for users

160gf switch actuation force: Requires a moderate amount of force to activate, preventing accidental presses

Silver swicth contact material: Ensures low contact resistance and reliable signal transmission

1,000,000 switch cycle lifespan: Provides long-term durability for demanding applications

Integrated blue LED: Provides clear visual feedback when the button is pressed, enhancing user interaction

Dual voltage compatibility: Works with either 3.3V or 5V logic voltage levels, accommodating various MCU boards

APPLICATIONS:



Ideal for buttons in user-interface control applications in consumer electronics

Suitable for control panels, switches, and operator interfaces in industrial automation systems and manufacturing equipment

Integrate into interactive learning tools, prototypes, and DIY electronics projects

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



