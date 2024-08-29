Building a Handy Touch Button! | DIY Embedded Prototype

Discover how a popular microcontroller, often utilized in IoT projects, interfaces seamlessly with a tactile button, exemplifying innovation in hardware design for user interaction. Incorporating the Button Play Click Add-on board into Clicker 4 for STM32F4 board enhances user interaction and expands functionality with tactile input capabilities, enriching the overall user experience.



This YouTube episode will provide you with info on how to close the embedded loop: get an idea, find and read documentation about the idea and subsequently build a prototype! For this particular episode, EmbeddedWiki is being used as the platform for learning more about how to visually indicate the state of certain processes in your embedded design and NECTO is being used as a coding environment for prototyping this solution.

Tactile Tech: Button Play

Unlock the potential of embedded systems with the Button Play Click Add-on board! Seamlessly integrating tactile input functionality, this innovative board enhances user interaction, enabling dynamic control in IoT devices and beyond. Whether it's activating commands with a simple press or adding intuitive navigation to your project, the Button Play Click elevates the user experience to new heights. Embrace the power of tactile technology and revolutionize your embedded designs today!

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



