Today we are sharing a very impressive project created with our mikroC PRO for PIC.

The project we are talking about is titled Design and Implementation of Ethernet Network Sensor, created by Ahmed Alfadhel. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

Ahmed based the project around the mikroC PRO for PIC which offers a unique mechanism to easily use libraries in your project. The aim of the example he created is to explain how to build your own Ethernet network sensor.

For more information about the mikroC PRO for PIC, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe